Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases, setting daily jump record

Singapore has recently confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases in a single day. According to reports, Singapore’s health ministry announced the 120 new cases on April 4 and this represents the highest single-day rise in infections. The island-nation has reported a total of 1,306 coronavirus cases and 6 deaths so far.

The new coronavirus cases announced on April 4 are a 60% increase in terms of the 75 that were reported on the previous day, April 3. Recently, Singapore has announced that it will be expanding its stay-home notice (SHN) this weekend, like countries such as France, India, Switzerland and all of the ASEAN region. According to reports, the decision was reported by the ministry of health in a statement. The SHN will require the Singaporeans, long-term pass holders and permanent residents that return from the above-listed nations to self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days.

Stricter measures in Singapore

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reportedly announced stricter social distancing measures across the country, that included shutting down all workplaces and schools, except for essential services. The situation across the country wasn’t near-end worse but the infections have seen a considerable jump by 65 tallying the total to 1,114 as of April 3, Lee said addressing a press conference. The number of those infected, however, has been fewer than what was reported earlier, he added.

Lee was quoted as saying that the rate of the transmission and the trend in other nations worries him, and therefore, all non-essential services will remain shut until further notice. He said that there was a need to impose sweeping measures for the containment of the spread of the COVID-19 among the communities. Unless the country took further steps, things were gradually going to get worse or another cluster of the infection was going to push things over the edge, the Prime Minister was quoted as saying. He also mentioned that the government was reconsidering the guidelines on wearing protective masks.

Lee declared the toughened social distancing measures for over the next few weeks and insisted that the government makes a decisive move now, to pre-empt escalating infections in the weeks ahead, as per media reports.

