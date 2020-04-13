Singapore Reports 233 New Coronavirus Cases Including 59 Indians

Singapore on April 13 reported 233 new coronavirus cases taking the nationwide toll to 2,532, international media reported citing Singapore’s Health ministry. The ministry also revealed that out of the 233 new positive cases, 59 were Indian nationals. The COVID-19 virus has so far claimed the lives of eight people in the city-state.

Read: Singapore Battles Virus Hotspots In Migrant Workers' Dorms

Read: Singapore Stops Zoom For Online Education As Hackers Strike

'Clusters'

Of the new cases, 51 people were linked to previously known clusters while another 15 were linked to earlier cases. The ministry added that the remaining 167 did not have any link to previously confirmed cases, however, contact tracing was still pending. This comes as seven new places of gathering or ‘ clusters’ were found including one linked to a restaurant at a five-star casino-resort complex. A total of eight cases are linked to the restaurant. Singaporean authorities are also grappling with crowded dormitories of migrant workers which have now emerged as 'Virus -Hotspots' in the countries. As of now, over 50,000 workers have been quarantined and others are being moved to safer locations.

Read: Singapore Thanks India For Facilitating Evacuation Of Its Residents

Read: Singapore PM Promises Foreign Workers Full Support; 198 New Coronavirus Cases Reported

(Image credit: AP)