Singapore Reports First Local Transmission Case Of Coronavirus

Singapore reported its first case of local transmission of deadly coronavirus as four women were diagnosed with the infection who had not travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, or China. The Ministry of Health released a statement regarding an additional six cases of coronavirus out of which four women did not travel to China.

The ministry said that three of the local transmission cases can be traced to contact with recent travellers from China while the fourth case is a close contact of one of the three cases. The other two cases of coronavirus were from the group of Singaporeans who were recently evacuated from Wuhan.

The local transmission cases include a 28-year-old female who has no recent travel history to China and currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). The second case of local transmission is of a 48-year-old female patient who is kept in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

No evidence of widespread community transmission

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, said that the four cases of local transmission were identified due to the enhanced surveillance of hospitals. The ministry added that though the cases indicated local transmission, there has not been any evidence yet of widespread sustained community transmission.

“Singapore has been preparing for such clusters, and our measures implemented thus far have been directed towards preventing and containing the risk of spread beyond such local clusters to the broader community,” the statement read.

“As we have stepped up our surveillance, we expect to see more such local clusters in Singapore, including cases of local transmission,” it added.

The ministry has initiated epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to identify individuals who had close contact with the cases. It also informed that one of the earlier confirmed cases of coronavirus, a 35-year-old Wuhan resident, has been discharged from NCID after recovering from infection and comprehensively testing negative for the virus.

