Last Updated:

Singapore: Three Indian-origin Men Among Six Persons Charged For Molestation

Three Indian-origin men, including a doctor, were among six persons charged in separate cases of molestations in Singapore on Friday, according to a media report.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
arrested

Image: Unsplash/Representative


Three Indian-origin men, including a doctor, were among six persons charged in separate cases of molestations in Singapore on Friday, according to a media report.

Singaporean Courts generally have the practice of taking up multiple cases of a similar crime and framing charges against them jointly to save time.

Among the Indians charged were Dheeraj Prem Khiatani, 35, a doctor by profession, followed by Hardiran Singh Randhawa, 29, and Melvinder Singh Gurmit Singh, 31, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Apart from them, charges were also framed against Pakistani-origin Butt Muhammad Abdullah and two Chinese-origin Singaporeans Wang Shitao, 49 and Spencer Tan Peng Chua, 58.

Khiaitani, who is a director at several firms including Stark Medical Innovations, was charged with molesting a woman at Singapore's post hotel Marina Bay Sands on June 25. Following Friday's court proceeding, his case has been adjourned to October 25, the report said.

READ | Tharman Shanmugaratnam vows to nurture inclusive society as he becomes Singapore president

Separately, Randhawa is accused of molesting a 30-year-old woman. Details about the location of his alleged crime have been redacted from court documents.

READ | PM Modi pays rich tributes to ex-Singapore PM Lee Kuan Yew on 100th birth anniversary

"Melvinder Gurmit Singh is accused of two counts of molestation, which he allegedly committed either in 2012 or 2013," said the report.

Similarly, Butt was handed a molestation charge. PTI GS RUP RUP RUP

READ | Case filed against Indian-origin Singapore lawyer after he slaps a woman in Hindu temple
READ | Singapore lawmakers dismiss motion to suspend transport minister Iswaran from parliament
READ | India and Singapore commence 30th edition of SIMBEX maritime exercise in South China Sea

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT