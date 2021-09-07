Singapore To Expand COVID Testing As Fresh Infections More Than Double In A Week

In an attempt to curb the COVID-19 delta variant upsurge, Singapore, on Tuesday, announced that it will expand its coronavirus testing programme in order to isolate confirmed coronavirus positive cases and avoid cluster outbreaks.

Health authorities scrambled to rigorously test and trace all who may have come in contact with coronavirus infected patients as infections doubled to more than 1,200 in Singapore last week. This was a drastic spiked compared to the 600 cases the city-state had recorded the week before.

COVID-19 testing in Singapore

At a presser, Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the employees at workplaces will now have to undergo routine mandatory testing as a part of the government’s wider plan to curb the mounting caseload of COVID-19. The frequency of the test might last to anywhere between every 14 days to more than once a week, Wong said.

The government will also alert potential cases by issuing health risk warnings (HRW) in case an individual comes in close contact with any patient diagnosed with COVID-19. Those individuals who would be at risk of infection will be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and self-isolate, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement. One would be expected to take an antigen rapid test (ART) thereafter, and a PCR test on the 14th day as per the government policy.

Infections rising among 'vaccinated,' cautions MoH

Both HRW and HRA alerts would not imply mandatory self-isolation but a PCR test will be obligated to be taken in the next 24 hours, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) clarified. Head of the city-state's COVID-19 task force, Wong, meanwhile told reporters that the government was concerned about the rising trajectory of COVID-19, adding that the variant was spreading at a fast rate.

"It's not just the unvaccinated seniors, because even for vaccinated persons, there will be a small proportion of them falling severely ill,” the minister said. However, the severity of illness, rate of hospitalization illnesses, and deaths among vaccinated are significantly low. "If the infection continues at this trajectory, we will see a doubling of cases every week. This means that we can expect to see more individuals suffer serious consequences," he added.