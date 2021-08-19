Singapore To Launch First Quarantine-free Travel Program People Vaccinated Against COVID

After fully vaccinating over 75% of its population, the Singapore government on August 19 announced that it will launch its first quarantine-free travel program for vaccinated people from Germany and Brunei, and ease restrictions for visitors from Hong Kong and Macao. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said that from September 8, visitors from Germany and Brunei can apply for a ‘Vaccinated Travel Pass’ to enter the nation, regardless of their reason for travelling. Additionally, tourists from Hong Kong and Macao who have spent three consecutive weeks in those cities can apply to enter Singapore from August 26.

“As the global COVID-19 situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures with the appropriate safeguards to ensure public health and safety,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

Earlier, only Singapore residents and those with employment or student passes were allowed to enter the country. However, now, visitors from Germany and Brunei just have to take multiple COVID tests, including pre-departure, on arrival, and post-arrival, in lieu of a quarantine. Travellers must also have stayed in their country of departure, either Germany or Brunei, or in Singapore before that, for at least 21 consecutive days before departing for Singapore. Other requirements include insurance that covers COVID-19 medical treatment.

No Singapore-HK travel bubble

Tourists from Hong and Macao, on the other hand, will not need to quarantine if they test negative on arrival and isolate themselves until the test results are available. However, Singapore’s transport minister S. Iswaran said there are no more plans to establish a Singapore-HK travel bubble. It is worth mentioning that the planned air travel bubble had earlier been aborted twice because of spikes in virus cases.

Hong Kong has anyway taken a different approach and will tighten entry restrictions from Friday. The former British colony will raise quarantine periods for vaccinated travellers with a positive antibody test from medium-risk countries to 14 days. Earlier, travellers from medium-risk countries such as Singapore and Canada needed to quarantine for only seven days in Hong Kong if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

(With inputs from AP)