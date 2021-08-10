Singapore Turns Sewage Into Ultra-pure Water Due To Scarcity Of Resources, Read How

At a factory in Singapore, massive pumps whir deep underground are transforming sewage into water, which is fit for human consumption while reducing ocean pollution. The initiative has been taken up as the island nation has few natural water sources and it has historically had to rely on supplies from Malaysia.

To increase self-sufficiency, the government has created a sophisticated sewage treatment system that includes a network of tunnels and high-tech plants. According to Singapore's water agency, recycled wastewater can now cover 40 per cent of the country's water demand. The percentage is predicted to climb to 55 per cent by 2060. While the majority of the water is used for industrial purposes, part of it is added to the drinking water supplies in reservoirs. In addition, the method helps to prevent maritime pollution as just a little portion of the treated water is dumped into the sea.

80 pc of wastewater goes back into the ecosystem

In contrast to most other countries, according to the United Nations estimates, 80 per cent of the world's wastewater goes back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. According to a news agency, Low Pei Chin, head engineer of the Public Utilities Board's water reclamation department said that they are continually looking for ways to investigate water sources and stretch their water supply due to shortage of natural resources and space in Singapore.

The Changi Water Reclamation Plant, located on the city's eastern coast, lies at the heart of the recycling system. Parts of the plant in land-scarce Singapore are underground, some as deep as 25 stories and are fed by wastewater flowing through a giant 48-kilometre tube connected to sewers. The facility, which is made out of a maze of steel pipes, tubes, tanks, filtering systems, and other gear, can handle up to 900 million litres of wastewater per day, which is enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every 24 hours for a year. A network of ventilators has been erected in one building to keep the air smelling fresh, albeit a foul odour still lingers.

Giant pumps will purify the water

When sewage arrives at the plant, it goes through an initial filtering procedure before being sent to treatment facilities above ground via strong pumps. There, the treated water is further purified and disinfected using ultraviolet radiation, removing contaminants such as bacteria and viruses through modern filtration methods. The final product, known as "NEWater", is mostly utilised in microchip manufacturing plants. Singapore's recycling system is being expanded. To serve the western half of the island, it will install an additional subterranean tube and a massive water reclamation plant, which should be completed by 2025.