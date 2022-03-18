Singapore's Asian Civilisations Museum Revises Display Of Sikh Collection, Art

Singapore's Sikh community and the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) have unveiled a refreshed display of Sikh art, representative of the people originating from pre-partitioned India and stories of their faith.

The display includes a 19th Century painting of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose 400th birth anniversary was celebrated last year, reported the Friday weekly Tabla!

Visitors at the ACM will also be enchanted by a silver ornament which was used to hang over Guru Granth Sahib - the Sikh holy scripture - as well as a magnificent quoit (Chakkar in Punjabi), a Sikh weapon that was used only for ceremonies.

The permanent showcase is a result of the ACM's collaboration since 2018 with the Sikh community of about 13,000 here.

The displays were unveiled last Tuesday.

This latest collaboration between ACM and diverse multi-cultural and multi-ethnic communities is a testament of the Sikh community's significance in the larger social fabric of Singapore, according to the tabloid reporting on developments in the Indian communities in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong attended the launch of the 24-episode docu-series "Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels" by Singaporean film directors Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur.

The docu-series chronicles the vast expanse of the places visited by Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the religion, during his lifetime over 550 years ago.

It includes sites in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Tibet.