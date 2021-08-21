Singer Aryana Sayeed Successfully Escapes Taliban Ruled Afghanistan, Heads To Istanbul

It has been almost a week since Kabul fell to the Taliban and Afghanistan remains shrouded in fear, pain and desperation. Gruelling visuals of people flocking to airports in a bid to escape the hardliners have surfaced. Amidst all the chaos and conflict, Afghan singer-songwriter Aryana Sayeed confirmed that she has made a successful escape out of the country on a US repatriation plane. It is imperative to note that music and filmography are banned under the Taliban’s ultra-austere rules and staying back could have put Sayeed’s safety in jeopardy.

In an elaborate social media post, the 36-year-old wrote that she had reached the Qatari capital Doha. Later, ANI reported that she would be soon leaving for Istanbul, where she lives full time with her husband Hasib Sayed, a music producer.

"I am well and alive after a couple of unforgettable nights. I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you," Sayeed wrote adding that she has many stories to share.

'My prayers will be with you'

Aryana, who has been actively campaigning against the Taliban, also sad that he has been praying for her compatriots. “I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you!” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie alongside.

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist, setting up ultra-austere rules for residents. The restrictions were particularly stringent for women, who were not allowed to step out without male relatives, to get educated or even to uncover their faces. Now, as the Sunni Pashtuns take over, the UN leaders reiterated that important gains have been made in past years which could be jeopardised. Earlier this week, various UN agencies urged the Taliban to allow and facilitate “safe, rapid and unimpeded” access for humanitarian workers to civilians so they can deliver aid to the right people. In their statement, UN leaders also highlighted the refugee crisis and asked foreign countries to keep their borders open for internally displaced Afghans.

(Image: Aryana Sayeed/Twitter/AP)