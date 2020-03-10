Singer Falls 10-feet Off Stage But Continues To Sing From Orchestra Pit; Watch

A singer accidentally fell off a 10-foot long theatre stage moments after she appeared for a live International Women's Day concert. According to reports, Russian singer Anastasia Vishnevskaya was performing in a concert when she plunged into the orchestra pit while walking down the stage. The video of the heart-stopping moment is going viral on social media where Anastasia can be seen falling off the stage.

Heart-stopping moment

However, Anastasia continued her performance despite taking the painful fall which led to people accusing her of mouthing the soundtrack. The singer hit back at trolls who accused her of lip-syncing stating that the claims on social media are 'false' and she was lying on her tummy singing the song. Anastasia said that she doesn't sound clear in the video and urged viewers to enjoy the live performance as it is.

According to reports, many people in the 1,375-strong audience couldn't believe that the singer continued her performance despite taking the fall. Some audience members said they believed it was part of her performance since she dealt with it so well and kept singing. Concert presenter Roman Bogdanov while talking to the press said that there are very few artists in the world who would be able to finish their performance in such an extreme situation. Roman lauded Anastasia for her determination and commitment and for continuing her act despite breaking a foot and getting bruised.

As per reports, Anastasia was taken to a hospital after her performance was over. The Russian artist was singing '100 Hours of Happiness' in a packed auditorium in Krasnoyarsk city when the incident happened. 30-year-old Anastasia sat and completed her song after falling on the musicians sitting in the orchestra pit after she tried standing but couldn't because of pain.

