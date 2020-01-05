Singles Sunday: Today Is Biggest Day Of The Year To Find Online Date

Sunday, January 5 has been dubbed as the Single Sunday because this day sees a jump in single men and women actively using their online dating apps. Be it Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, Grindr or any other dating app. According to data, all the above mentioned online dating sites see an increase of 300 per cent.

A drastic increase in active users

Single Sunday also sees a rise in the messages sent on these apps by a whopping 200 per cent. This Sunday is a busy Sunday according to statistics provided by these app based on last year's usage data. According to the data, 11 pm is the peak time to use these apps if one wants to effectively use their time on these apps.

Today also marks the fact that there are less than six weeks till Valentine's Day the ultimate holiday for couples. According to Match.com, 55 per cent of 18-34-year-olds expected to try harder in the romance department this year.

In related news, Online dating app Tinder aims to connect festival attendees before they arrive onsite. That's why Tinder has announced a new feature in India. It's called 'Festival Mode.' So let's say you are travelling to a music festival, you can maximise your chances of getting matched with someone who is also attending the same music festival. This way, you don't necessarily have to wait for yourself to reach the festival venue or be in close proximity with people you want to match with. Tinder wants you to get ahead of yourself and try to match with like-minded people.

All you need to do is add a badge to your profile highlighting your planned festival destination. Once your profile has a festival badge, Tinder will start suggesting profiles of people attending the same event. Festival Mode has gone live on Tinder starting November 19 and users will have access to event-specific badges. Tinder has event-specific badges for EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, British Summer Time and EDC, Orlando. In India, Tinder allows users to access festival badges for Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune.

