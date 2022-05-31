Sri Lanka Seeks Another $500mn Credit From India As Protests Intensify Amid Fuel Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to fight the worst ever economic crisis, it has again sought a $500 million credit line from its neighbouring country, India to pay for its crude oil purchases amid a severe foreign exchange crisis in the island nation. Last week, the Lankan government approved seeking a $500 million loan from the Exim Bank of India. According to the statement released by Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, the island nation had already received $500 million from the Exim Bank of India and another $200 million from the State Bank of India for oil purchases. Earlier in October last year, it had made a similar request from the Indian government as the country continues to witness fuel crisis. However, at that time, the country had fuel capacity till January 2022.

Meanwhile, the protest continues, the majority led by the young student groups even after 51 days, demanding the resignation of incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The protestors are holding him and his family responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis. Also, they are demanding an overhaul of a system of governance, saying the Rajapaksha dynasty has misruled the country since it got independence from Britain in 1948. Addressing the current issues raised by the protestors, newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assured countrymen to resolve the grievances by proposing two measures-- by clipping the powers of the incumbent president and by inviting the protestors to be part of governance under political reforms.

During a televised statement to the nation on Sunday, Wickremesinghe said that governance will be broad-based through parliamentary committees where lawmakers, youth and experts will work together. "The youth are calling for a change in the existing system. They also want to know the current issues. Therefore, I propose to appoint four youth representatives to each of these 15 committees," he said. As per the proposed plan by the Prime Minister, one of the youth representatives will be appointed by the "youth parliament" and the other three will come from protesting groups and other activist organizations. However, the protestors are yet to react to the proposals.

The island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Amid the crisis, India handed over a large amount of humanitarian assistance consignment worth over Rs 2 billion to the island country which reached Colombo on Sunday, May 22. According to the Indian government, the consignment included 9,000 metric tons of rice, and 50 metric tons of milk powder, coupled with over 25 metric tons of drugs and other pharmaceutical supplies.

