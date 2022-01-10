Situation In Kazakhstan Stable But Counter-terrorism Ops To Continue In Almaty: Report

The counter-terrorism operation in Kazakhstan's Almaty city is still underway, although the situation is on the path of stabilization, news agency Sputnik reported citing Khabar 24. The report stated that the city's sirens are still blaring, and the curfew is still in effect. However, the situation at the checkpoints has calmed down, and traffic is starting to flow again, it added. On Sunday (Jan 9), local media reported that the anti-terrorism operation in Almaty has entered a new phase, with the military stationed at all 13 checkpoints to prevent militants from fleeing the city. All entrances and exits from Almaty have been taken over by law enforcement forces, the report claimed.

Following a dramatic increase in gas prices, a wave of protests, that descended into violence, swept across Kazakhstan last week. Despite the government's efforts to calm the unrest and promises to lower prices, violence erupted, with extensive clashes with law enforcement personnel occurring in numerous regions. Meanwhile, the government has declared a state of emergency until January 19 due to the prevailing situation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan's President, requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in resolving the matter, and peacekeepers were dispatched to the country.

The govt urges the media not to misrepresent the turmoil

Earlier on Friday (Jan 7), Tokayev announced that the administration had reached an agreement with nonviolent demonstrators on pressing social and economic issues, and that concrete measures will be announced on Tuesday, January 11. Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry stated that the country's law enforcement will conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the mass riots and disclose the findings to the international community. Meanwhile, the government has also urged the media not to misrepresent the turmoil in the country, emphasising that law enforcement and the military are now fighting terrorists rather than peaceful protestors, Sputnik reported.

Nearly 8,000 people detained during protests: Govt

According to preliminary information, well-coordinated terrorist cells trained from overseas carried out armed aggression in Kazakhstan. The group reportedly included those who had previously participated in combat activities on the side of radical Islamist organisations. Meanwhile, according to the Interior Ministry, as many as 7,939 people have been detained across the country during protests, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Image: AP