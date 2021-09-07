'Situation To Worsen': UN Body Issues Strong Warning About Food Drought In Afghanistan

Days before the United Nations scheduled to convene a high-level humanitarian conference for the war-torn country, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that basic services such as food and other aids are about to run out in Afghanistan.

The statement from the United Nations body, established to strengthen the international response to complex emergencies and natural disasters came on September 7, Tuesday, during a press briefing in Geneva. According to OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke, millions of Afghans, especially women and children, required food aid and health assistance.

More than half of children under age 5 are expected to face acute malnutrition

The spokesperson urged the donors to proffer more ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan next week. He said that around $600 million was required to meet humanitarian needs for 11 million people for the remainder of the year amid warnings of drought and starvation.

"Afghanistan is already facing a food insecurity and malnutrition crisis. A third of the population, more than 12 million people, are acutely food insecure, and their situation is expected to be greatly worsened by the drought – which has affected a third of the country. Already, more than half of children under age 5 are expected to face acute malnutrition – a life-threatening condition requiring specialized foods and medicines to prevent death and mitigate sickness and life-long consequences," read the statement released after the conference.

"We want to appeal to international donors to support the Afghan people by donating funds to the agency," appealed Laerke.

UN Secretary-General appeal to the international community to stand together for Afghans

Now more than ever, Afghan children, women & men need support & solidarity from the international community.



I will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13 September to advocate for a swift scale-up in funding & full, unimpeded access to those in need. pic.twitter.com/nOnoNFCEuy — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 3, 2021

Earlier on September 4, Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video message posted on the microblogging site, appealed to the international community to come together in solidarity with the Afghan people, especially children and women.

He reiterated to help the Afghans in dealing with the current crisis. He went on to say during the high-level meeting that he would advocate for a swift scale-up in funding and full unimpeded access to those in need.

"Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need support and solidarity from the international community. I will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13 September to help the desperate Afghan people," he said in a video message.

The Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15, leaving the people in tatters. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed.

(With inputs from AP)

