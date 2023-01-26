Six Chinese Nationals Among 8 Dead After Cargo Ship Sinks Between South Korea And Japan

Eight people, including 6 Chinese nationals, lost their lives after a cargo ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan. A Chinese diplomat told the state media that the cargo ship named Jin Tian sent a distress signal on Tuesday evening and the rescue operation is still underway. According to The Strait Times, the signals were sent when the ship was around 110 km west of the remote and uninhabited Danjo Islands, which are located in the far southwestern region of Japan. The Jeju coast guard told the local media that the ship’s captain used a satellite phone to tell the South Korean coast guards that the crew abandoned the sinking ship in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to BBC, multiple vessels and aircraft from Japan’s coast guard, military and the South Korean coast guard, and private ships are still involved in the rescue operations. The authorities have informed the local reporters that 5 people have been rescued and are in stable condition. Lu Gujun, the Chinese consul general in the Japanese city of Fukuoka, informed the media about the death of the six Chinese officials. "We express our deepest condolences to the unfortunate victims," Lu told Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

9 people remain missing

While Japanese authorities are yet to confirm the assertions made by Lu, the authorities made it clear that at least nine people are still missing after the devastating incident. The reason behind the ship sinking is yet to be confirmed. The Jin Tian cargo ship had a crew of 22 people and it was scheduled to arrive in Incheon, South Korea on Wednesday.