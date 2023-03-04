Six Dead And 30 Injured In Chattogram Oxygen Plant Explosion In Bangladesh; Probe Underway

At least six people were killed and around 30 were injured on Saturday after an explosion occurred at an oxygen plant in the southeastern city of Bangladesh, Chattogram. Citing local officials, Daily Bangladesh reported that the fatalities are expected to rise as the rescue operation is underway. The officials said that the fire which was followed by an explosion broke out at the plant in Sitakunda which is 40 km (25 miles) from the southeastern port city of Chittagong.

🇧🇩 : 6 dead, several injured after an explosion and fire at an oxygen plant in Chittagong, #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/aZF1yLAZ7Z — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) March 4, 2023

Probe underway

While the reason behind the explosions is still not clear, nine units of fire servicemen are currently working at the location to douse the blaze. The plant named Sheema Oxygen Plant is right next to the Dhaka-Chattogram highway area and the fire broke out at 4:30 pm on Saturday. The region has faced fatal accidents before.

Last year, a massive fire at the container depot in the area killed almost 50 people and injured nearly 200 people. The death toll of the Saturday explosion was confirmed by Senior Station Officer of Fire Service Sultan Mahmud. A probe has been initiated.

This is a developing story