Six Injured As Rockets Hit Green Zone In Baghdad

Around six people have been injured, as per reports, after two rockets hit the Green Zone in Baghdad on Sunday. Further reports stated that while three rockets fell inside the heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the rest fell in the nearby Al-Jadriya area. Earlier, the Green Zone was attacked on Saturday.

Attacks on the Green Zone in Iraq

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked on Saturday as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops were stationed. This came after the US deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

As per media reports, the administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

Iran exits Nuclear deal

Two days after the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, January 5, officially announced Iran's exit from the 2015 Nuclear Deal.

According to the statement, "Iran will no longer abide by any limits of its 2015 nuclear deal". The nuclear deal was signed by Tehran with the P5+1 nations during Barack Obama's presidency in the US.

However, amid the rising tensions between Iran and the US, the Iranian regime was barred from developing its nuclear capabilities for military purposes. Iran's breaching of the deal comes at a time when Iran has signalled "harsh retaliation" against the United States.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)