Six Islamic State Militants Killed In Airstrike By Iraqi Warplanes In Anbar Province

The Iraqi military announced on Monday that nearly six Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed during an airstrike by Iraqi warplanes on the hideout of the militants in Iraq's western province of Anbar. Yahia Rasoul, the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces' spokesperson, revealed in a statement that the bombing was carried out by Iraqi warplanes after a surveillance aircraft from the international coalition detected the hideaway in a desert location in Anbar province, western Iraq, Xinhua reported.

Following the airstrike, an Iraqi army squad was dispatched to the location to search for other IS militants or weapons, presumably within the damaged hideaway, according to the statement. In recent months, IS terrorists have intensified their assaults on Iraqi security forces in the Sunni provinces that they formerly controlled. However, since Iraqi forces defeated the Islamic State militant group in the region in the year 2017, the security situation in the country has improved. IS militants, on the other hand, have dispersed into metropolitan centers, deserts, and harsh terrain, launching guerrilla strikes against security personnel and civilians on a regular basis.

Five Kurdish soldiers killed in a roadside bomb attack by IS militants

Earlier on November 28, Sunday, the Kurdish state news agency Rudaw reported that five Kurdish soldiers belonging to the Kurdish branch of the Iraqi Armed Forces were killed, while four others were injured in a roadside bomb strike by IS group members in northern Iraq. Late Saturday, Kurdish forces fighters were killed in the Garmian area of Iraq's Kurdish-controlled north. According to the report, IS terrorists then attacked a peshmerga checkpoint, following which four soldiers suffered injuries.

After the incident, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families on Sunday. “The increase in the (IS) attacks sends a dangerous and serious message and brings forth a serious threat in the region. Therefore, further cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi security forces with support from the global coalition is an urgent need,” citing Barzani's statement, AP reported.

It is worth mentioning that ever since IS was beaten on the battlefield, assaults on Iraqi security personnel, particularly Kurdish peshmerga members, have become more prevalent. Militants are still operating in many regions through sleeper cells, particularly in a belt of territory in the north that is disputed by the federal Iraqi government and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government.

(Image: AP)