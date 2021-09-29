In Nepal, Six Schools Reconstructed With Indian Grant Assistance Inaugurated

Six schools rebuilt as part of the Government of India reconstruction grant assistance have been inaugurated on Wednesday, September 29 in Kavrepalanchowk district. The schools have been constructed at a total cost of NPR 197 million. The schools have been built as part of the Government of India’s commitment to reconstruct educational institutions across eight districts affected by the earthquake under grant assistance of $50 million.

Six schools rebuilt with Indian grant

The eight districts that are part of the Indian government reconstruction grant assistance include Gorkha, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchowk, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Dhading and Kathmandu. The inauguration of the schools was attended by officials from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, District Level Project Implementation Unit (Kavrepalanchowk), representatives from the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education), Banepa Municipality, Panauti Municipality and other stakeholders.

6 schools in Kavrepalanchok inaugurated by @AnuragSrivstava , JS(North), MEA, today. These have been built as part of GoI commitment of USD 50 M grant for reconstruction projects in Education sector. #IndiaNepalFriendship @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y6FamHHRkT — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 29, 2021

The schools were inaugurated jointly by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs of India, Gokul Prasad Baskota, Member of Parliament of Nepal, Kavrepalanchowk-2, Ganga Bahadur Tamang, Member of Parliament of Nepal, Kavrepalanchowk-1 and Dhurba Prasad Sharma, Executive Member, National Reconstruction Authority, Government of Nepal, the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs of India, underscored that these six schools are "excellent examples of courage and capacity of Nepali people to build back better." He asserted that India is honoured to be a development partner of Nepal, adding that as a close friend and neighbour, India has supported Nepal's reconstruction efforts. The Indian Embassy in the statement said that the construction of 14 schools has been completed and the construction of 56 schools is ongoing in Nepal.

In addition, Anurag Srivastava also laid the foundation stone of Khopasi Primary Health Care Center (PHCC) in Panauti Municipality, Kavrepalanchowk. The health centre is being constructed under the Government of India’s grant assistance of $50 million in the health sector. The Khopasi Primary Health Care Center is being reconstructed at a cost of NPR 75 million. The health centre will have emergency, maternal and child healthcare and other medical facilities for around 15,000 people in the Kavrepalanchowk district. The Indian Embassy in the statement mentioned that India has committed grant-in-aid of US $250 million for reconstruction projects in Housing, Education, Health and Cultural Heritage Sectors in Nepal.

Work starts at Khopasi Primary Health Care Center, Kavrepalnachowk with laying of foundation by @AnuragSrivstava JS(North), MEA today.

Being built as part of GoI commitment of USD 50M grant for reconstruction projects in Health sector. #IndiaNepalFriendship @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4SL1do94Ad — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 29, 2021

