6th Grade Maths Teacher Helps Student Solve Problem Through Glass Door Amid Lockdown

As the little ones are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, studying for them has become even more difficult and when it comes to solving maths problems, a teacher's guidance is a must. Recently a sixth-grade student emailed her maths teacher where she described her struggling situation with a math problem and surprisingly the teacher just showed up.

Giving lessons at home

As lessons have turned into remote classes due to the deadly virus, the teacher showed up at the house of her student with a whiteboard and a marker to solve her queries related to the subject, leaving the little one in a complete shock. Abiding by the rules of social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Madison Middle School teacher Chris Waba reportedly said that he did not think twice about showing up to his student Rylee Anderson’s house after he received multiple emails from her, asking for help to explain the latest algebra lesson on graphing.

My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB — Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020

Rylee's mother shared the adorable picture on her Twitter handle where the student-teacher duo can be seen studying while maintaining a distance from each other. Waba can be seen solving the math problem on the whiteboard at the front porch of the house while the student with her notebook can be seen concentrating on the solution. As soon as the picture was uploaded on social media, several people stormed the comment section and praised the efforts of the teacher who traveled extra miles just to help one of her students even in this time of crisis.

Can’t pay teachers like this guy enough. #giver — S. Sieperda (@NWIAHawk) March 28, 2020

Teacher of the year!!! Awesome!!! — Shelli Furlong (@Shelli92012) March 29, 2020

Showing respect for the teacher, one of the users wrote that nothing in this world would be enough for teachers like him. Another user wrote who knew the teacher in person, wrote that this gesture of Waba did not surprise her at all. Another user tagged and awarded him as 'teacher of the year' for his skills. One of the users chimed in and said that the teacher travelled extra for his student and did not leave her unless she was satisfied that her problems were finally solved.

He did not leave her, he is a great teacher 👨‍🏫👌🏻 — ٰ (@z7ll7) April 1, 2020

That is awesome — Michael Hight (@mrhight24) March 28, 2020

