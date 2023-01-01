Skies Dazzle With Fireworks As World Bids Adieu To 2022 With Pomp And Revelry; Take A Look

Quick links:
A woman sports fancy 2023 glasses while taking part in New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York, on Saturday.
The Arc de Triomphe in the French capital of Paris floods with thousands of revelers who gathered to watch light shows on December 31, 2022.
A firework demonstration lights up skies above the Elizabeth Tower and the London Eye in the United Kingdom during NYE festivities.
A drone light display outlines the side profile of deceased Queen Elizabeth II, illuminating the sky in central London on January 1, 2023.
Bright gold fireworks go off above Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong at midnight to ring in the new year.
New Yorkers gather at Times Square ahead of the ball-drop countdown for New Year on December 31, 2022.
People turn on torches in their mobile phones to celebrate the beginning of 2023 in front of the Bosingak pavilion in the South Korean capital of Seoul.
New York’s Times Square gets jampacked with crowds of people taking part in New Year's Eve celebrations on Saturday.
A woman dances while holding a sparkler to celebrate the new year in Sophia Square prior to a curfew in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.