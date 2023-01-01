Last Updated:

Skies Dazzle With Fireworks As World Bids Adieu To 2022 With Pomp And Revelry; Take A Look

Countries all around the world bid adieu to 2022 and welcomed 2023 by hosting elaborate New Year’s Eve celebrations with fireworks and drone displays.

New Year
1/10
Image: AP

A woman sports fancy 2023 glasses while taking part in New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York, on Saturday.

Arc de Triomphe
2/10
Image: AP

The Arc de Triomphe in the French capital of Paris floods with thousands of revelers who gathered to watch light shows on December 31, 2022.

Elizabeth Tower
3/10
Image: AP

A firework demonstration lights up skies above the Elizabeth Tower and the London Eye in the United Kingdom during NYE festivities.

Drone light display
4/10
Image: AP

A drone light display outlines the side profile of deceased Queen Elizabeth II, illuminating the sky in central London on January 1, 2023.

Victoria Harbour
5/10
Image: AP

Bright gold fireworks go off above Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong at midnight to ring in the new year.

Times Square
6/10
Image: AP

New Yorkers gather at Times Square ahead of the ball-drop countdown for New Year on December 31, 2022.

Bosingak pavilion
7/10
Image: AP

People turn on torches in their mobile phones to celebrate the beginning of 2023 in front of the Bosingak pavilion in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Times Square
8/10
Image: AP

New York’s Times Square gets jampacked with crowds of people taking part in New Year's Eve celebrations on Saturday.

Sophia Square
9/10
Image: AP

A woman dances while holding a sparkler to celebrate the new year in Sophia Square prior to a curfew in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Taipei 101
10/10
Image: AP

Taipei101, the tallest skyscraper in Taiwan, lights up with fireworks to commence 2023 in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei on January 1.

