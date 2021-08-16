Sikhs In Afghanistan Take Shelter In Kabul Gurudwara; Taliban Assures Them Safety

Amidst the crisis in Afghanistan, members of the Sikh community stranded in the country were seen taking refuge in a Kabul Gurudwara. Taliban leaders have met the Sikh community and reassured them of their safety. According to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, there are about 320 plus Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan and the government is working on modalities to ensure their safe exit. Along with this, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday also mentioned efforts to repatriate minorities and Hindus in Afghanistan.

Sikhs in Kabul take refuge in Gurudwara

Visuals of the Sikh community members taking shelter at Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul emerged amidst the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. In India, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he was in contact with the Sikh community leader and the Taliban has assured their safe exit from the country. Puri said "I am in constant touch with President, Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and the Sangat who have told me that 320+ people of minorities (including 50 Hindus and 270+ Sikhs) have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments. Taliban Leaders have met them and assured them of their safety. We are hopeful that Hindus and Sikhs would be able to live a safe/secure life despite political & military changes happening in Afghanistan."

Earlier an official of the Ministry of External Affairs said that India will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Hindu and Sikh minority community members in Afghanistan. They added that "India is keenly watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan." They further assured that the Ministry of External Affairs will make all the arrangements required for the safe exit of Sikhs and Hindus in Kabul.

The situation in Afganistan escalated as the Government of Afghanistan surrendered to the Taliban. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban took over after infiltrating the borders of the country's capital Kabul. Disturbing visuals from the city have emerged as civilians flock to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city amidst the chaos. While India has operated one Air India flight to bring back Indian citizens from Kabul, another flight FG 311 was put on hold after commercial operations at Kabul Airport were declared closed. One Indian Air Force plane landed in Kabul earlier on Monday.

Image: Republic World Video