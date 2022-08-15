SL President Ranil Wickremesinghe Wishes India On I-Day, Calls It Emerging 'world Power'

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated India on its 75th anniversary of Independence. He stated that India is becoming a "world power" and "is still on the rise," NewsFirst reported. Wickremesinghe made the remarks during an event where India handed over Dornier 228 Reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka.

In his remarks, Wickremesinghe underscored that India and Sri Lanka are "two sides of a single coin". He stated that it is not possible to break a coin "for one face to fall one way and the other face to fall the other way." He stressed that India and Sri Lanka are both marking 75th anniversaries and called for further strengthening the ties between the two nations. Highlighting ties between the two nations, Wickremesinghe called India a "closest neighbour" and has many issues in common between them, including Indo-Lanka relations.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe advised aspiring politicians in Sri Lanka to know Indian colleagues. He stressed that if the politicians fail to do it, "it will be difficult" for them to address the issues. Notably, India has been sending humanitarian aid and fuel to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. Meanwhile, Gopal Baglay, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, said that "mutual trust, understanding and cooperation" strengthens the security of the two nations, according to ANI. He called Dornier 228 India's latest contribution to the cause. He made the remarks at handing over the event of Dornier 228 Reconnaissance aircraft. India has sent the aircraft to Sri Lanka for an interim period of two years till a plane being developed in India for Sri Lanka is ready for dispatch.

Consulate General of India in Jaffna celebrates Independence Day

Independence Day was celebrated with fervour in Jaffna. Consulate General of India in Jaffna, Raakesh Natraj Jayabhaskaran, along with Major General SF Commander (J) paid respects at the Indian Peace Keeping Force memorial in Palaly. Raakesh Natraj Jayabhaskaran hoisted the tricolour at Consulate and read out the message of President Draupadi Murmu. Following the flag hoisting, celebrations continued with classic and folk performances of Indian dance and music at Jaffna Cultural Centre.

76th 🇮🇳 Independence Day marked with patriotic fervor in #Jaffna!@CGJaffna along with Maj Gen SF Commander (J) paid respects at IPKF Memorial in Palaly. CG hoisted the tricolor at Consulate, read out message of 🇮🇳 President and interacted with members of Indian community. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/08kgydVU0W — India in Jaffna (@CGJaffna) August 15, 2022

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP//PIB