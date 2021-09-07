Slain IS Extremist Abused And Attacked Officers In New Zealand Prison: Jail Officials

Days after a 32-year-old man inspired by Islamic State (IS) extremist ideology stabbed and wounded seven people in New Zealand, the jail authorities, on Tuesday, said that the man often abused staff and had thrown faeces and urine at them multiple times.

According to the corrections officials, Ahamed Samsudeen, the IS extremist who came from Sri Lanka around a decade ago, was shifted to the maximum-security prison after punching officers and repeatedly throwing faeces and urine at them. He was first noticed by police in 2016 when he started posting support for terror attacks and violent extremism on Facebook. During the investigation, police found that the Sri Lankan man was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group and they had recovered several videos showing ISIS terrorists from his Facebook. However, the police allowed him to go after giving strict warnings.

IS Extremist was presumably going to join the Islamic State insurgency in 2017

Later in 2017, New Zealand police arrested him at Auckland Airport when he was heading for Syria. According to AP, the police sources said that he was presumably going to join the Islamic State insurgency. During the search operation, police found a hunting knife and some banned propaganda material in his bag. As the video did not contain any violent footage, he was released on bail. In 2018, he bought another knife, and police found two Islamic State videos. Since then, he was facing a three-year jail term after pleading guilty to various crimes and breaching bail. According to the correction officials, Samsudeen spent his final year in the maximum-security at an Auckland Prison with a number of other prisoners identified as posing “extreme risk.”

He was a very, very difficult person to manage, says jail officials

While explaining the behaviour and his stay at the Auckland prison, the National commissioner at the Department of Corrections, Rachel Leota, said he often abuse staff and threatened violence. Subsequently, Samsudeen was shifted to the maximum-security prison after an incident in June 2020 when staff tried to move him to an exercise yard. "He argued with staff about which yard he was going to and his behaviour escalated," Leota said. "He was directed to return to his cell and he struck two officers." Further, the National commissioner at the Department of Corrections said that the man later assaulted another staff member. The officer said that the man had extreme violent views and had tried several times to harm other jail staff. She said he did meet twice with an imam from the local Muslim community but didn’t engage with him in a meaningful way.

The judge freed him citing "insufficient counterterrorism laws"

Subsequently, in May this year, a jury found him guilty on two counts of possessing offensive videos, which showed Islamic State group imagery. However, the videos didn’t show brutal murders like some Islamic State videos and weren’t classified as the worst illicit material. High Court Judge Sally Fitzgerald described the contents as religious chants sung in Arabic. According to the judge, the videos showed obtaining martyrdom on the battlefield by being killed for God’s cause. But, the judge rejected the defence claim that the man was trying to improve his Arabic. Though, the Court ordered to release the man citing "insufficient counterterrorism laws," it noted that Samsudeen had the motivation and means to commit violent acts in the community and posed a high risk.

Eventually, he was released from prison in July and moved to an Auckland mosque after a leader there agreed to take him in. "I am of the view that the risk of you reoffending in a similar way to the charges upon which you were convicted remains high,” the judge concluded. “Your rehabilitation is accordingly key.” Meanwhile, the mosque leader didn’t engage with him in a meaningful way and he was again involved in a serious crime earlier this month, which ultimately paves the path of his killing.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)