Slovakia Records No New Cases Of Coronavirus For The First Time Since March 10

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Slovakia recently announced that it had no new coronavirus cases on May 8. This is the first time since March 10 that the country has not had any new coronavirus cases. According to reports, the central European country consisting of 5.5 million people has reported 1,455 possible coronavirus cases and only 26 deaths, while its neighbouring countries have recorded higher infection rates.

A great sign

As per reports, the government has ordered the reopening of all shops other than shopping malls, hotels, museums, galleries and outdoor tourist attractions. The government has allowed religious services and gatherings with a limited number of attendees. According to reports, despite the easing of some lockdown restrictions, schools remain closed for the time being in Slovakia even though their neighbour, Czech Republic will see some students return to classes next week. and international travel is still not possible. Anyone who enters the country is required to check themselves into a state-run quarantine centre for 14 days as a precaution.

According to reports, the EU's health agency European Centre Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has revealed that Slovakia has Europe’s lowest coronavirus death rate at 0.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. Both the Czech Republic and Slovakia had made it mandatory for their citizens to wear face masks since March and that rule still remains in place, but the Czech Government has revealed that it plans to increase the cap on public gathering to 100 people soon.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 276,484 lives worldwide as of May 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 4,029,543 people. Out of the total infections, 1,394,289 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

