Slovenia Becomes First European Country To Declare End To Its Coronavirus Epidemic

While most of the world is still battling with the coronavirus outbreak, Slovenia became the first nation in the European Union on May 14 to declare an official end to its COVID-19 epidemic. The officials announced the move after the country reportedly confirmed less than seven new cases of coronavirus infections every day for the past 14 days. More restrictions have now been eased in the country and people entering from other European Union states would no longer be subjected to a mandatory quarantine period of one week like it was in early April.

The country housing over two million people bordered with Italy, Austria, Hungary, and Croatia has reported 1,464 cases of COVID-19 disease and 103 deaths after declaring an epidemic back on March 12. Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Janza had said in the parliament that the country has “tamed the epidemic over the past two months” and lauded the “best epidemiologic picture” that Slovenia has in Europe.

Govt continues to relax restrictions

The government has considerably eased many restrictions that were initially imposed to flatten the curve of disease spread. The educational institutions will be allowed to accept students in preschools along with in the first three grades in primary schools. All shops and driving schools are also given a green signal to resume their services. However, the opening hours of food shops are still barred from 8:00am to 6pm except for the shops that were already open for less than ten hours prior to March 12.

The government continues to relax restrictions adopted due to the #COVID19 epidemichttps://t.co/fOcygAKBbs pic.twitter.com/n7yrlRJULM — Slovenian Government (@govSlovenia) May 14, 2020

