Smoke, Smell Of Burnt Plastic At Russia's Zvezda ISS Module: Issue Rectified, Says NASA

Russia's Zvezda module on the International Space Station (ISS) triggered an alarm on Tuesday after smoke and smell of burnt plastic was detected by the automated machines, the US space agency broadcasted on Wednesday. Though the reason for the smoke is yet to be identified by the space agency, it said the "situation is now under control". According to the crew's conversations with NASA, they turned on the system for discharging toxic pollutants from the station's environment.

The astronaut informed that the smoke of plastic burnt was also noticed by the American part of the station due to the ventilation system installed at the Russian side. It discharged the toxic gas into the atmosphere, which ultimately reached the American side, noted the astronaut. However, in the later conversation with the crew member, they informed the US space agency about the presence of harmful substances in the area of the medical cabinet.

"At around 5 am, the service module of Zvezda, during the computerised recharging of the batteries, a smoke indicator was triggered, and an alarm went off, according to the statement issued to TASS. "To discharge possible smoke pollution, the crew switched on an aggregate filter for cleaning the atmosphere. After cleaning the atmosphere, the crew continued the night rest mode," added the statement. In a similar case in 2020, the astronauts detected a crack in the transfer chamber of the Zvezda module. Later in March this year, the Russian space agency informed that the crack was successfully sealed.

Russian science lab lost control over Nauka module

In July, eight days after the Nauka module launched from the Russian space launch facility, it was successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS). Unfortunately, the Russian science lab lost control of its orientation for nearly 47 minutes after it accidentally fired its thrusters. According to NASA, the flight controllers regained control over the giant module using thrusters on other Russian components, and now it is stable and safe. Space station programme manager Joel Montalbano, during a late afternoon media briefing, said, "We haven’t noticed any damage. There was no immediate danger at any time to the crew."

