Smuggling Tunnel Longer Than 14 Football Fields Found At US-Mexico Border

The longest smuggling tunnel has been found by the US authorities on the Southwest border, which lies more than three-quarters of a mile from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area. It was discovered on January 29 featuring an extensive rail cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables and panels, an elevator at the tunnel entrance and a drainage system. According to the reports, no arrests have been made, no drugs found at the site and no confirmed exit point in the U.S and the authorities were shocked when they came across the length of the tunnel which is more than 14 football fields.

Officials discovered sandbags

The officials said that the newly discovered tunnel is about 5.5 feet (1.68 meters) tall and 2 feet (0.61 meters) wide and runs at an average depth of 70 feet (21.3 meters) below the surface, as per reports. The officials said that they discovered several sandbags blocking a suspected former exit of the tunnel in San Diego’s Otay Mesa industrial warehouse area. It went under several warehouses in Otay Mesa, where sophisticated tunnels have typically ended, and extended into open fields.

Sugar sacks blocked the tunnel

The US authorities said that they are very confident that the tunnel exited in San Diego at one time. LeNoir, a veteran on the multiagency task force of tunnel investigators known as “tunnel rats" said that he made his way through about 50 feet (15 meters) of sugar sacks blocking the tunnel but was unable to go any farther. The authorities did not confirm who was behind the cartel but the area is believed to be a stronghold of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel. The cartel’s longtime leader, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was sentenced to life in U.S. prison in July.

