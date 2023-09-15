Sneaky Mother From South Korea Gets 6 Months In Prison For Stalking Own Daughter

A woman in South Korea was sentenced to six years in prison after her habit of checking in on her daughter turned into full-blown stalking. According to The Independent, she was convicted and also handed a two-year probation sentence for stalking her adult daughter.

While the duo's names have not been revealed, the mother is said to be in her 50s. The saga began in December 2021 and lasted all the way till May 2022. It began with the South Korean mom sending 306 texts to her daughter and calling her about 111 times, as per a district court in South Korea’s Daejeon.

How did the mother stalk her daughter?

The initial texts appeared to be normal motherly behaviour. From suggesting Bible readings or asking about whereabouts, the mother's messages contained common requests. However, after not hearing back from her daughter for long periods of time, the mother resorted to extreme means.

Her text messages soon turned into verbal abuse that included inappropriate remarks about her daughter's personal and sexual life. Taking it to the next level, the mother began physically stalking her daughter and visited her house eight times. The court heard that she also peeked into the residence when all else failed.

A police injunction issued last June also did not stop her, and the mother went on to trespass six more times. She claimed that her actions were not deliberate, but the court dismissed her argument. It then handed her a prison sentence and mandated 40 hours of anti-stalking education.

Under South Korean law, the act of stalking comes with fines of up to 30 million won ($22,602) and a maximum imprisonment of three years. However, in cases where the offender stalks while being in possession of a weapon, the penalty increases to 50 million won ($37,670) and a five-year jail sentence.