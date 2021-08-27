'Snow Wonderland': Tourists Swarm Japan's Kamakura Snow Dome Village For Retreat

Following a tough year under isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, tourists in Japan have swarmed to the popular snow retreat "Kamakura Village” natural snow set up in a post-harvest rice field just outside of Iiyama city in the northernmost part of Nagano prefecture. During the annual snow Festival inspired by the ancient Japanese New Year tradition, visitors converge and relish the village with several snow domes to enjoy the traditional cuisines and merry-making.

Kamakura is the Japanese name for ‘igloo’ or the handmade snow-hut dome. In Japan, it is now a village during the winters that offers myriad recreational winter activities during the months of heavy snowfall. As per a report by Japan Wonder Travel Blog, Tourists undergo a unique Kamakura experience by visiting the snow huts or igloos including the restaurants that glisten in the flickering candlelight by the night.

The idea of the ‘Kamakura festival’ was executed some twenty-two years ago when snow was shovelled and piled off to create the snow dome annual festivals for the Japanese kids. Originally, snow domes were built to deify Suijin (water god), and the history traces back to nearly 450 years. Over the years, the recreational festival has transformed to accommodate the wider public. During the abundant snowfall in the winter, the village operates for around a month, as per the Japanese press reports, and tourists abode close to 15 to 20 snow huts all made out of the snow.

"We used to build snow cave by hand since we were young, but later we started using the big plastic balloons to do so. We use snow blowing machine to bury the balloon under snow then workers start shaping the dome, then we deflate the balloon and take it out. It takes about seven or eight workers to make it. First, it had a triangle shape but later became like a dome and it takes almost one hour to finish," a village staff told reporters of Asian News International.

[Japan’s elaborate snow huts called “Kamakura” have the appeal as a place to play for kids. Credit: Twitter/@JapanEmbDC]

[Credit: Akita prefecture government]

[Credit: Twitter/@Shiroki_Alex]

'Snow Monkeys' at approximately 30 minutes drive

By nightfall, as they are illuminated by lanterns, a beautiful fairytale-like atmosphere is created. Igloos or snow huts are created in the Shinanodaira area, known to witness heavy snowfall. Visitors taste popular dish “noroshinabe” [hot pot dish] at Restaurant ‘Kamakura-mura’. Other popular Japanese winter traditional foods that visitors can taste include Mochi (soft rice cake) and Akazake (warm sweet sake).

[Credit: Akita prefecture government]

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the snow festival witnessed a lineup of special events, snow sculptures, food stalls, snow shopping, and more. Iiyama Snow Hut Village, Kamakura no Sato in the Japanese language, is widely known as a popular winter sports destination among the Japanese and provides thrilling ski slopes, as per Japan Wonder Travel Blog. Visitors can enjoy the live music at night, scores of snow activities, and a firework. Some even head to Nagano’s famous Snow Monkeys at approximately 30 minutes drive.

[People warm themselves inside Kamakura snow huts. Credit: Twitter/@thandojo]