Social Media Moments That Are A Hit Plot Like The Sundance Film Zola

Zola, the mid-blowing movie premiering this year at the Sundance festival is reportedly a tweet by tweet composition of a story that captivated the internet in 2015. The comic thriller directed by Janicza Bravo and co-written by Bravo and Jeremy O Harris narrates a tale of a 20-year-old woman A’Ziah King whose Twitter thread about woman’s fight for survival after a weekend of partying went viral in October 2015.

Zola earned groundbreaking reviews from attendees who said that the 148-tweet saga about the woman’s weekend experience was an iconic film inspiration. Zola, which was Hash, tagged #TheStory trended worldwide garnering attention from the top-notch celebrities and movie makers across the globe, the prospect of social media tales transitioning into a movie plot coming alive.

Here’s a curated list of some of the most popular social media trending stories that could easily be adapted into a movie script.

@AlfredLMartin waaaait they *actually* made it a movie!’ Lets go watch it!! A Reunion? — Listen to #AfrolitPod (@Ekuapm) January 25, 2020

Read Matthew Perry, Robert Pattinson, Other Hollywood Celebs Who Made Headlines This Week

Read Kim Kardashian To Margot Robbie: Outfits That Hollywood Celebs Sported This Week

Plane Bae

The #PlaneBae saga was about a couple onboard a commercial flight from New York to Dallas who were photographed and eavesdropped on the plane by a woman. The woman who recorded the two strangers shared an interesting tale on Twitter threads about the duo’s conversation that went viral and she later had to explain about her "speculated unfairly conduct."

The 97-Year-Old Date

The 2017 Twitter thread was a woman’s tale from when she went on an OkCupid blind date and it turned out with a 97-year-old man. The date started awkwardly and concluded in a full-blown horror for the woman who later narrated her ordeal on Twitter in several threads that went trending worldwide. The threads that date back to 2017 are on the past post limit, but here’s what precisely happened.

Duck Army

This plot is a thriller in which the unseen hand squeezes a rubber duck in a supermarket in a YouTube video, the duck quakes. Then suddenly the entire brace of the rubber ducks roar like a homicidal bevy on a rampage. The users had shuddered in horror as the clip was circulated widely and makes a decent horror movie plot. The hand was of a 22-year-old Kevin Innes who shared the video online and garnered over 5 million views.

This Is America rant by an irate Kebab girl

In 2015, a video of the US woman arguing with restaurant workers went viral. The woman launched a racist attack on the staff for sprinkling green peppers on kid’s food. She was heard yelling, “This is America! You get it right the first time!” in the video and later she was seen banging her head against the door in a shocking incident that appalled the online world.

The filmmakers could produce an international hit out of this plot that had captured the attention of the users worldwide. The video was however removed from YouTube.

I liked a @YouTube video http://t.co/MlkHjf0Tr5 Irate customer at kebab shop melts down over order - angry hot kebab girl meltdown — KLAY M0RZ (@KLAYM0RZ) September 8, 2015

Maybe "Angry Kebab Girl" should get it right the first time & learn how to walk through a door http://t.co/LKbo9JKxHR #AngryKebabGirl — Danny Rodriguez (@drod906) September 7, 2015

Read Hollywood's Golden Era Actor Kirk Douglas Passes Away At 103

Read Hollywood Movie Sequels With The Longest Gaps; 'Toy Story', 'Star Wars' And More