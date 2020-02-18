Solar Powered Plane Which Could Be Airborne For A Year Makes Maiden Flight

A solar-powered electric aircraft which could stay airborne for a year has completed its first test flight. The PHASA-35 is an unmanned electrical ariel vehicle that was designed to fill the gap between aircraft and satellite technology. The electrical UAV was designed by BAE Systems and Prismatic two years ago. According to reports, the UAV will fly at altitudes of up to 20 km in the sky which constitutes Earth's stratosphere and can stay in the air for up to a year.

Electric Unmanned Ariel Vehicle

The test flight for the PHASA-35 took place at the Royal Australian Air Force's Woomera test range in South Australia.

Designed to stay in the air for up to a year at a time, PHASA-35, a ground-breaking aircraft powered by the sun has flown for the first time. https://t.co/jnfyZ6jLMm pic.twitter.com/9m93pLeW0f — BAE Systems Air (@BAESystemsAir) February 17, 2020

Read: Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star

Reports suggest that the plane has a wingspan of 35 feet that is covered in solar panels that will power the plane during the day and also charge up the battery that keeps it airborne at night. During the text flight, the plane reportedly flew at an altitude of 2 km. Though this height is far from its goal of 20 km, the achievement is still exemplary given that the design was only recently completed.

PHASA-35® has successfully completed its maiden flight. The long-life battery and highly efficient #solar #technology could allow the #aircraft to maintain #flight for up to a year!



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/lrSS5TKn0f https://t.co/QzBZLzhS72 pic.twitter.com/TWLgEnJJtH — BAE Systems (@BAESystemsplc) February 17, 2020

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Looks Dapper In These Suave And Classy Suits

According to reports, BAE Systems believes that its plane could even be used in the future to deliver 5G communication networks. Currently, the weight carrying capacity of the PHASA-35 is maxed out at 15 kgs, which is much lower than the minimum 40 kgs required to carry input and output antennas that support 5G.

BAE Systems has also reported that their PHAS-35 will be commercially viable and available in less than 12 months.

Fantastic achievement by the PHASA-35 team, it's exciting for Australia to be involved in this game changing leap in #technology. The successful trials were held at the RAAF Woomera Test Range, and were sponsored by Australia's @DefenceScience https://t.co/EnOU0lIV45 pic.twitter.com/UNC6juOEFE — BAE Systems Australia (@BAESystemsAus) February 17, 2020

(Image Credit: @BAESystemsplc)

Read: These Bollywood Actors Are Proud Owners Of Suave Lamborghini Cars

Read: Prince Narula Inspires Men To Style Suavely Like Him Through His Instagram; See Pics