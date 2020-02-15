Russian Soldier Rolls Out Tanks For Romantic Manoeuvre To Propose Girlfriend; Watch

A Russian soldier has rolled out for a romantic manoeuvre to propose his girlfriend with his fellow officers manoeuvring 16 tanks to surround the couple in a heart shape, as per the reports. The romantic stunt was filmed in a video published by the defence ministry on February 14.

T-72B3 tanks rolled into position on the Alabino training ground outside Moscow, according to the reports. As per the reports, Lieutenant Denis Kazantsev led his partner Alexandra Kopytova into the centre and held her hands.

A lieutenant from the 2nd Guards Taman Motorized Rifle Division proposed to his girlfriend with the help of T-72B3 tanks, which formed a heart. She said yes, but she was also surrounded by a company of tanks so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.https://t.co/zwKMoEZ76D pic.twitter.com/V5SzYdFON2 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 14, 2020

