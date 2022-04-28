Solomon Islands PM May Avail China's Help To Undermine Democracy, Says Official

Amid the stir over the secrecy-shrouded security deal signed between China and Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare, a key official in the island country on Wednesday warned that the PM could request the deployment of Chinese police to curb the uprising against him and retain power for a "long time". An advisor to Premier of Malaita province, Daniel Suidani, Celsus Irokwato Talifilu feared that Sogavare could use the Chinese to "force" Solomon Island residents to vote for him in the next elections, effectively eroding democracy.

"My main fear is Chinese military or police personnel will help Sogavare stay out for a long time," he added.

Talifilu further stated that while it was "fair for Australia and the US to discuss the prospects of a military base", the fears stem from the idea of giving up democracy on the island.

"People say we are a democratic country, of course, we are but...when you have a force bigger than anyone else in the country, it will be easy for Sogavare to force people to support him and his ministers or those who are in government to ensure they come back," he added, as quoted by The Guardian.

The official's comments came after Australia expressed concern over potential Chinese armed forces deployment to the island under the new Beijing-Solomon Island pact. Canberra flagged that China could employ its "ruthless" tactics to thwart protests that they used in Hong Kong.

"The Chinese policing techniques are completely inconsistent with the Pacific wat of resolving issues and could incite further instability and violence in the Solomon Islands," Andrew Shearer, the director-general of the Office of National Intelligence of Australia, told The Guardian. He had travelled to the island in March to persuade Sogavare against the deal.

China-Solomon Islands security deal

The security deal between China and Honiara was signed last week. A leaked part of the documents assessed by the Australian government verified that the deal was conditioned to "assist in maintaining social order, protecting people's lives, and property providing humanitarian assistance, carrying out disaster response or providing assistance in other tasks agreed upon by the parties." Further Chinese ships could dock at Solomon Islands ports under the provisions of the deal, although, for "logistical replenishment," the draft says.

The deal has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific region, with many worrying over potential large-scale Chinese military build-up and further benefits for Beijing, as per a report by The Associated Press. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has however claimed that the deal does not "affect any third party." It is pertinent to mention that if the deal allowed China access to Solomon Islands' ports, it would put Beijing not on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand but also near the US Airbases in Guam.

For a recap, tensions in the Solomon Islands have sporadically spiralled since Honiara and Malaita clashed in violent conflicts in November, last year. The ethnic tensions, fuelled by the lack of adequate economic and social development by the government for Malaita have led to calls for Sogavare's step down. Additionally, Sogavare's decision to switch diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China also drew criticism from the ethnic groups.

(Image: AP)