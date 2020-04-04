Solomons: 28 Feared Dead After Ferry Ignored Storm Warning

A powerful storm off the Solomon Island on April 2 left almost 28 ferry passengers missing, an international media outlet reported on April 4. As per reports, the passengers were heading from the capital Honiara to West Are’are., more than 120 kilometres away. The passengers were a part of a government programme to evacuate people to their home villages during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The ferry, MVTaimareho, reportedly set on Thursday night when the tropical cyclone Harold bore down in the Solomons. The weather forecasters have also warned against any unnecessary voyages, however, the captain of the ferry ignored the advice not to sail. A local media outlet reported 28 deaths, while the police said that it was impossible to verify the number.

READ: COVID-19: Donald Trump Asks 3M To Limit Exports To Canada, Trudeau Calls It 'mistake'

While speaking to the media outlet, police marine department chief Charles Fox said that the initial reports suggest that the captain of the boat had no knowledge of the missing people until he was informed when the boat arrived at the destination at Are’are. Charles further added that at this stage the authorities cannot confirm how many people are missing as the investigation into the incident continues.

Australia donated USD 60,000

Meanwhile, while addressing the nation, Solomon Prime Minister Manasseh Sovagare said that a search and rescue operation was underway. He said that it is with ‘deep regret’ to learn that a number of passengers are missing at sea after being washed overboard from a passenger vessel which departed from Honiara, despite several weather warnings issued. The storm, with winds up to 160 kilometres per hour, reportedly downed trees and also damaged several homes before heading away.

READ: Military Recruiting Struggles As Enlistment Stations Close

As per reports, the disaster authorities of the region already has limited healthcare facilities and have also been stretched as they prepared for the impact of coronavirus. And now the region is being battered by tropical cyclone Harold. However, as of Saturday, there have been no reported coronavirus cases.

The cyclone is now expected to intensify before reaching Vanuatu late Sunday. The Solomon government has not yet completed a damage assessment. Although, Australia has already donated USD 60,000 in immediate emergency funding.

🇦🇺 has just provided 🇸🇧 with SBD500,000 in immediate emergency funding to respond to the damage being inflicted by Cyclone Harold. 🇦🇺 stands ready to assist further as the extent of the damage across 🇸🇧 becomes known. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of 🇸🇧. pic.twitter.com/husSapMHCk — Lachie Strahan (@AusHCSols) April 2, 2020

(Image source: AusHCSol/Twitter)

READ: COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Citizens To Stay At Home Even In 'fine Weather'

READ: Prince Charles Inaugurates New 4,000-bed Makeshift COVID-19 Hospital