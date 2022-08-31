Some Lesser-known Facts About Mikhail Gorbachev Who Redirected Course Of The 20th Century

Quick links:
Image: AP
An iconic figure in history, Mikhail Gorbachev is credited with bringing down the Berlin Wall and triggering the collapse of the Soviet Union. The last leader of the Soviet Union, who also played a key role in bringing an end to the Cold War and improving US-Soviet ties, died at the age of 91 at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital hospital on Tuesday, August 30. Before the actual arrival of Gorbachev in 1985 on the political scene, the Soviet Union appeared to be an immovable superpower locked in constant conflict with the United States. However, he revolutionized all of that and changed the direction of the 20th century with an incredible set of reforms.
Gorbachev assumed control of the Soviet Union in March 1985, and he left office on December 25, 1991. His leadership oversaw the collapse of the Berlin Wall 1989, the liberation of thousands of political prisoners, and the introduction of real freedom to millions of people who had previously only known communism. Before becoming the President of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev was not well-known outside of the Sovietologist community, but he soon established himself as a powerful and charismatic personality, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
In 1990, he was awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the Cold War. He also received accolades and awards from across the world for his "leading role" in ending the Cold War. However, Russians held him responsible for the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991. Gorbachev contested the Presidential elections again in 1996 but could not garner even 1% of the total vote polled. Notably, he was also responsible for acting as an intermediary to mend ties with the US when tensions soared again after Moscow annexed Crime in 2014.