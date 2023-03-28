Some Opinion Polls Indicate Netanyahu Would Lose Majority If Elections Were Held Today

According to a recent poll published by N12 News on Monday, the Likud party in Israel would receive less than 30 mandates if elections were held today. The poll indicates that the Likud party would secure only 25 mandates, while the National Unity party led by MK Benny Gantz would receive 23 mandates, surpassing the Yesh Atid party which would receive 22 mandates. The Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich would receive 12 mandates in the poll if it shared votes again with Otzma Yehudit, whereas Shas would secure 10 and United Torah Judaism would receive 7 mandates.

In the poll, Yisrael Beytenu secured six mandates, while Ra'am, Hadash-Ta'al, and Meretz, all of which failed to enter the current Knesset, received five mandates each. However, if elections were held today, the Labor party would risk losing its place in the Knesset, securing only 3.1 mandates, while Balad would receive 2.1 mandates, losing its place as well. As for the blocs, Netanyahu's bloc would be worth only 54 mandates, according to the poll.

Good news for Gantz?

Another poll conducted by KAN indicates a significant increase in National Unity party leader Gantz's approval rating for suitability as Prime Minister, surpassing Prime Minister Netanyahu for the first time, with 37 percent approval compared to Netanyahu's 30 percent. The poll also reveals that the Likud's mandates have dropped to 25, and its bloc has fallen to a new low of 53. In contrast, the center-left bloc's mandates have increased to 56, potentially forming a government together with Mansour Abbas's Ra'am party. Moreover, the Labor and Meretz parties are expected to pass the electoral threshold with four mandates each, while the Religious Zionist Party would suffer a slight decline, falling to ten mandates. Unfortunately, Balad failed to pass the threshold. It is worth adding that opinion polls are not always reliable.