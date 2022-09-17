South Africa Calls On UK To Return 'stolen' World's Largest Diamond From Queen's Sceptre

Demands for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest diamond have started to echo in South Africa in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Famously known as the Great Star of Africa, the diamond was carved out from a larger gem that was mined in South Africa in 1905. The diamond also known as Cullinan I, was then handed over to the British royal family by South Africa's colonial authorities. It currently rests, mounted on a royal sceptre belonging to the Queen.

The demands for the return of the Great Star of Africa from the UK among other diamonds have intensified since the Queen's death on September 8, 2022. The issue was raised by South African MP Vuyo Zungula via a tweet where he demanded “the return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain.” The MP additionally demanded “reparations for all the harm done by Britain.”

South Africa must:

1. Leave the Commonwealth.

2. Demand reparations for all the harm done by Britain.

3. Draft a new Constitution based on the will of the People of South Africa not the British Magna Carta.

4. Demand the return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain. — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) September 8, 2022

‘National conservation’ up for debate

As the rest of the world is mourning the Queen’s demise along with the UK, another development taking place is the debate that is seemingly gaining traction regarding British colonialism and national conservation. In South Africa, reportedly more than 6,000 people have signed a petition demanding the return of the ‘Great Star of Africa’ back to the nation where reportedly, it will be displayed at a museum.

According to a statement by the Royal Collection Trust, the Cullinan diamond was discovered in a private mine in South Africa's old Transvaal province. Two years post its discovery, it was presented to King Edward VII in 1907. The Royal Collection Trust oversees the royal collection of the British royal family.

The Royal Asscher added that the diamond weighed around 3,106 carats in its natural form, and the original diamond was "the size of a human heart". After being cut into nine large stones and 96 smaller pieces, the largest of the stones was named the ‘Great Star of Africa’ by King Edward VII.

In a similar fashion to South Africa, the Indian government has also in the past, made several efforts to bring back the 105.6 carat diamond known as Kohinoor. The name Kohinoor means "mountain of light". Currently, the Indian diamond is set in the Queen Mother's crown on display in the Tower of London.

Since Narendra Modi assumed the role of Prime Minister, India has successfully regained several historic pieces that include a 10th-century Indian statue of the goddess Durga from Germany, an approximately 900-year-old 'Parrot Lady' sculpture from Canada and some antique statues of Hindu deities from Australia.

Furthermore, back in 2015, the Indian Prime Minister had praised a speech by MP Shashi Tharoor who called on Britain to pay reparations to India and other former colonies for its decades of imperial rule.

Image: ANI