South Africa: Deputy FM Masondo Ordered To Step Down After Abuse Of Power Allegations

Integrity Commission of African National Congress (ANC) has ordered Deputy Finance Minister Dr David Masondo to step down from his position following allegations of abuse of power. The Commission has urged Dr Masondo to voluntarily relinquish his responsibilities in the government and the party.

The ANC leader allegedly abused state resources by involving Hawks to resolve a domestic violence dispute with a woman he was seeing. The woman allegedly started demanding money after Masondo told her to abort their child, and then he reportedly set the Hawks on her, leading to her arrest.

The Commission concluded that Masondo’s action brought disrepute to the ANC and he showed poor judgement by involving Hawks for personal issues. George Mashamba, Integrity Commission chairman, wrote to Masondo informing him about the decision and said it would stand him in good stead if he considers the option.

“We have confidence that lessons have been learnt from the ordeal you are going through. We accept that your lawyers have advised you to report the matter to the Hawks and that you acted on their advice,” the letter read.

'Voluntarily step aside'

Mashamba told Mashondo that he should have known the mandate of the Hawks is to investigate corruption and offences that fall under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. He said that the demands of the woman did not fall under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and he should have been aware of it as a senior leader of the ANC and a deputy minister.

“We hope that in light of the above you would voluntarily step aside from your position so that our recommendation that you be removed from the position you hold at the political school and that you step aside from your appointment as deputy minister of finance would be redundant,” said Mashamba in the letter.

