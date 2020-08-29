South Africa: Indian-origin Zulu Prince Ramlutchman Conferred With Triple Honorary Degree

The only Indian to be adopted as a prince of the Zulu Kingdom, Ishwar Ramlutchman, has been conferred with triple honour for his philanthropic initiatives. Ramlutchman received an honorary doctoral degree in Humanitarianism and Conflict Resolution, an honorary master's degree in Christian Religious Studies, and an honorary professor's degree in Humanitarianism and Community Development.

The honorary degrees were awarded to Ramlutchman by Los Angeles Development Church and Institute. Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini lauded Ramlutchman for the receiving the triple degrees. Zwelithini said that he gave Ishwar Ramlutchman the name of Mabheka Zulu, which means a person who cares for the people of Zulu.

“When I adopted Ishwar Ramlutchman, I gave him the name of Mabheka Zulu. The name Mabheka means the one who cares for my people. This was done after his heroic dedication and achievements in serving the poorest of the poor in the Kingdom of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal”, Zwelithini said in a message.

Known for his philanthropic activities

Born in KwaDukuza town of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Ramlutchman spent his early life facing huge financial challenges. Ramlutchman’s father passed away at the age of 39 and her mother couldn’t afford to send him for tertiary education, according to Ramlutchman’s website. He got the opportunity with former South African President Jacob Zuma, Goodwill Zwelithini, King of the Zulu Nation, and Consul General Of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Ramlutchman has been involved in several philanthropy works ranging from save Rhino campaigns to distributing uniforms and stationery to underprivileged kids in South Africa. One of his priorities is to improve water and sanitation services to disadvantaged communities, in consultation and collaboration with local authorities.

(With PTI inputs)