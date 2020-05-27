South Africa To Reopen Places Of Worship From June 1 Under Strict Restrictions

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, South Africa has announced that it plans to reopen places of worship and other religious institutions with strict restrictions from June 1. According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement has admitted that the closure of religious institutions has contributed to growing distress in some communities.

Places of worship must follow strict guidelines

As per reports, South Africa will enter level 3 restrictions for COVID-19. The country has been under lockdown since March 27 in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The President has announced a five-phase plan to gradually ease South Africa out of lockdown. Places of worship will reportedly open in a measured way with a strict set of restrictions so as to avoid an unexpected rise in new coronavirus cases.

According to reports, social distancing will still have to be observed in places of worship and all worshippers will be required to wear a face mask. Places of worship must also put into place protocols ad procedures for the cleansing and sanitization before and after service. In order to ensure social distancing, the number of worshippers that will be allowed into places of worship will depend on the space available.

As per reports, in regards to religious rituals, those that carry a risk of exposure or that might put worshippers in harm’s way must be avoided but according to the regulations set out by the government, if these rituals cannot be avoided then sanitizing will become key to preventing the spread of the coronavirus. President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly said that religious leaders who will be working in places of worship will be recognized as essential religious frontline workers because faith is an important part of South African life. South Africa has reported 24,264 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 524 so far.

