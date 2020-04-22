COVID-19: South Africa Allocates USD 26 Billion Social Relief Package To Tackle The Crisis

To combat the Coronavirus pandemic, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced an economic and social relief package of 500 billion rands (about USD 26 billion) to support the population. The president further added that 100 billion rands would be allocated to the program for securing jobs during the limiting measures caused by the Coronavirus.

Ramaphosa to address the nation on April 23

Ramaphosa said that he would address the nation on Thursday to announce plans for a gradual restart of the economy. South African government started a three-week nationwide quarantine on March 23, which was later extended for another fortnight. According to the recent data, the total number of people infected with Coronavirus in the African country has reached 3,500. The total number of deaths due to virus is recorded to be 58.

PM Modi assures support to South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 17 assured India's support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi apprised about his discussion with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa is ably coordinating the African Union effort against the pandemic. PM Modi added that as a long-standing friend of Africa, India stands ready to support this effort in every way.

