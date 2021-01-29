South African Army Updates Dress Code Policy To Allow Women To Wear Hijab

South Africa’s military has changed the dress policy allowing Muslim women to wear headscarves as a part of their uniform, an army spokesperson said on January 28. Terming it an “important victory”, Maj Fatima Isaacs hailed the move after leading the three-year legal battle for her religious right to wear headscarf beneath her military beret. The change of policy in army dressing occurred after the military dropped the charges against Isaacs for wearing one. As per reports, she had even faced dismissal for “willful defiance and disobeying a lawful command” by refusing to remove the headscarf or ‘hijab’.

While talking to Cape Times, Isaacs who works as a clinical forensic pathologist at a military hospital said that it was a victorious moment not only for her but also the people who according to her were “silently victimised” based on their religion. She told the paper, “We are living in a democratic country which means that there should be no discrimination with regards to religious beliefs. I believe religion is the foundation of a moral state/country. This is an important victory.” Isaacs also thanked the Legal Resource Centre (LRC), the rights group that took her case up in 2019.

As per reports, after the charges were dropped in 2020, it was agreed Isaacs could wear a headscarf that was tight, plain in colour and did not cover her ears. However, at the time the dress code officially did not change. After that, LRC filed an application at the Equality Court arguing that the dress code of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) was unconstitutional. Now, the discussions resulted in the defence force "amending its religious dress policy to allow Muslim women to wear their hijab with their military uniform", the LRC tweeted.

UPDATE:



The LRC has been engaged in discussions with the SANDF, resulting in the SANDF amending its religious dress policy, to allow Muslim women to wear their hijab with their military uniform. As such, we filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the Equality Court. https://t.co/hxv1v860Sf — Legal Resources Centre (@LRC_SouthAfrica) January 27, 2021

In November 2020, New Zealand Police introduced specially designed hijab as a part of the force’s uniform in order to encourage more and more Muslim women to join the ranks. The department took to its official Instagram handle and shared an image of constable Zeena Ali who became the first member to wear the specially designed hijab. According to the reports by PTI, she will become the first in New Zealand to don a police-issued hijab as part of her uniform.

