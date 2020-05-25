South African President Says Outbreak Will Get Worse As Country Plans To Ease Restrictions

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the country's coronavirus outbreak will get worse as he eased lockdown measures imposed to stem its spread. According to John Hopkins University, the African nation has reported 22,583 positive cases and 429 fatalities as of now.

'Even further and faster'

Speaking to international media reporters, the president said that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country was going to “get worse before it gets better”. He also highlighted that a third of the country’s total cases were reported in the last week. He then warned that the number would "rise even further and even faster".

However, the South African leader said that lockdown can not be sustained indefinitely adding that more restrictions would be lifted. According to reports, starting June 1, all schools in the nation will reopen, more businesses would be allowed to resume and the overnight curfew would also be lifted. In addendum, sale of alcohol would also resume, however, ban on sale cigarettes would remain intact. This comes as Ramaphosa has been under constant pressure to reopen the country which is constantly plunging into an economic downfall.

Lockdown in South Africa began on March 27 and owing to a trembling economy, the government gradually started easing down restrictions on May 1. The new rules allowed selected mines, factories and businesses to reopen with up to 30% of employees. According to reports, many shops have also reopened in May and restaurants can serve takeaway meals, but the economy, already in recession, keeps plummeting. Lines of hungry South Africans stretch for miles at sites where the government or charities distribute food. The unemployment rate was at a staggering 29% even before the virus hit and it only got worse amid the pandemic.

