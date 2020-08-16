South Korea Accuses Leader Of A Religious Sect Of Violating Self-isolation Rules

South Korea's government accused the leader of a religious sect on August 16, Sunday for violating social distancing protocols and obstructing investigations into the country's biggest spike of coronavirus infections in five months. KCDC reportedly said that South Korea confirmed 279 new cases on Sunday which is double the cases reported on Friday. As per reports, most of the new infections are found in the capital city of Seoul as it is densely populated.

Seoul records new cases

Seoul recorded 146 new cases, out of which 107 were linked to Sarang Jeil Church headed by Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon. The health ministry reportedly said that it will lodge a complaint against Jun later on Sunday alleging him of violating social distancing measures by conducting a rally on Saturday.

South Korean authorities have reimposed stricter social distancing norms in Seoul due to spike in new COVID-19 cases, but that did not stop thousands of demonstrators who took to streets protesting against President Moon Jae-in's policies. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reportedly said that the country has witnessed a sudden jump in the coronavirus infections.

As per the reports, the tougher rule comes as scores of people staged demonstrations in downtown Seoul defying a ban on rallies. Some groups also protested against President Moon's recent real estate market policy and a series of sex scandals involving leaders of his administration, as per reports. The protesters carried placards which read, "Expel Moon Jae-in".

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun reportedly said that the authorities made a decision to upgrade the social distancing guidelines to Stage 2 for Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province. Chung added that the country is facing a dangerous situation that could lead to the resurgence of virus if not controlled immediately.

