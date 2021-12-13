South Korea & Poland To Collaborate On Construction Of New Airport Hub Near Warsaw

Poland and South Korea have recently agreed to collaborate on the construction of a new airport hub near Warsaw, in which the Solidarity Transport Hub (STH) initiative has been reinforced. South Korean firms will be encouraged to engage in a new airport expansion project in Poland valued at around 10 trillion won, ANI reported.

The Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) of the Republic of Korea, Noh Hyeong-ouk and Marcin Horala, the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure's airport project director, had inked a deal on December 9 to enhance collaboration in the building of a new airport in Poland, according to the Transport Ministry.

According to CPK website, apart from Horala and Hyeong-ouk, the agreement has been signed by CEOs Mikoaj Wild of STH and Kim Kyung-Wook of the Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC), the company that manages Incheon Airport.

Furthermore, Horala highlighted, "Our collaboration started with the choice of strategic advisor, and its aim is a strategic partnership, with the South Korean side having a share in our new airport through a joint venture where they will invest and co-manage the new airport, after first helping build the facility," Polskie radio website reported.

Poland to build Europe's largest hub airport in Baranow

As per Transport Ministry, Poland has been working on a plan to build Europe's largest hub airport in Baranow, around 40 kilometres west of Warsaw, to substitute the Warsaw Chopin Airport, which has surpassed capacity due to high passenger traffic.

In February, South Korea and Poland had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on transportation infrastructure to clearly describe the new airport construction project plan. During the South Korea-Poland Summit last month, the two nations also addressed and discussed infrastructure cooperation, which even included the new airport project.

Furthermore, talking about the latest deal signed, South Korean Minister Hyeong-ouk said, "This MOU will be a stepping stone to confirm the will between the two countries for cooperation related to the STH development, and hence it will be a valuable milestone for the STH to become a global hub airport," as per the CPK website.

The new airport, which will have a capacity of 45 million people per year, should be completed by 2027, the Polskie radio website reported. In addition to the new airport, the Polish government plans to build a variety of infrastructure, which includes railway, road, as well as urban development, and initiatives related to support transportation hub.

(Image: Twitter/ @mhorala)