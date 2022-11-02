South Korea & US Call North Korea's Recent Missile Launch 'grave Military Provocation'

Top South Korean and American diplomats expressed strong discontent over North Korea’s recent missile launches during a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, and said that the act is a serious provocation, Yonhap news agency reported citing a press release by the foreign ministry of South Korea.

During the talks, Foreign Minister Park Jin and his American counterpart Antony Blinken said that North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on Wednesday was an "unprecedented, grave military provocation.” Furthermore, the duo "deplored" Pyongyang for deploying the missile towards the sea at a time when Seoul is still mourning the lives that were lost in a stampede during a Halloween parade on the night of October 29.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea in yet another act of escalation, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The missile launch came hours after Pyongyang blatantly warned of using nuclear warfare to make the US and South Korea “pay the most horrible price in history,” for collaborating in large-scale military drills.

North Korea calls US & South Korea's military exercise 'aggressive'

In a recent statement, Workers' Party secretary Pak Jong Chon, who is a key ally of leader Kim Jong Un, said that the drills between North Korea’s rivals are “aggressive and provocative." On Tuesday, the Pentagon squashed North Korea’s allegations and said that its joint military exercises with South Korea are a part of a routine training plan.

“We reject the notion that they serve as any sort of provocation. We have made clear that we have no hostile intent towards the DPRK and call on them to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said. “The DPRK continues to not respond. At the same time, we will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to limit the North's ability to advance its unlawful weapons programmes and threaten regional stability,” Watson added.

North Korea has heavily boosted its weapons demonstrations this year by firing more than 40 ballistic missiles so far. It has justified the nuclear tests with a doctrine that permits preemptive nuclear missions in loosely defined crisis situations.