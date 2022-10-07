South Korea & US Hold Military Drills In Sea Of Japan After North Korea's Missile Launches

The United States has launched a fresh trilateral naval exercise with the navies of Japan and South Korea in the Sea of Japan after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes on Thursday in an escalation of tensions in the region. The new military exercise was initiated by the US with Japan and South Korea on Friday.

The military drills are set to show allies' capability to prevent "further North Korean provocations,” stated Sputnik. As part of the military drills, the fighter jets of the US and South Korea conducted precision bombing which included the firing of weapons at a training target off South Korea’s west coast. Furthermore, during the joint drills, the two sides fired a total of four Army Tactical Missile Systems missiles (ATACMS) into the sea early on Wednesday.

USS Ronald Reagan undertakes the exercise with Japan

The US contingent taking part in the military exercise includes 3 ships- The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the guided-missile destroyer USS Barry. The Aircraft carrier strike group was redeployed in the region following North Korea’s recent missile tests.

"We will continuously strengthen our firm operational capabilities and posture to respond to any North Korean provocations through this combined exercise featuring the aircraft carrier strike group redeployed to the peninsula as a measure to reinforce the execution power of America's extended deterrence," the US Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement, as quoted by Yonhap.

US & South Korea undertake Ex-Resolute Dragon 22

Additionally, the Pacific branch of the US Marine Corps informed through its Twitter that the 3rd Battalion of 3rd Marines division participated in live fire drills with the 3rd Rapid Deployment Regiment of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).

Partners with Precision@USMC with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines, @3d_marine_div, and members of the 3rd Rapid Deployment Regiment, @jgsdf_pr, participate in a live fire range during Exercise Resolute Dragon 22, at Kamifurano Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan. #FreeandOpenIndoPacific pic.twitter.com/mv7gYxQycI — Pacific Marines (@PacificMarines) October 6, 2022

The Exercise is underway at Kamifurano Maneuver Area in Japan’s Hokkaido. Resolute Dragon 22 is a bilateral exercise between the US and Japan that aims to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the alliance between the two countries by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and manoeuvring across multiple domains.

Meanwhile, the remark by the US Joint Chief of Staff regarding reinforcing the execution of America’s "Extended deterrence" refers to the commitment by the United States to use all available means, including nuclear weapons, to protect its allies, clarified Yonhap.

Additionally, the Deputy Defense Minister of South Korea, Heo Tae-Keun held phone conversations with his US and Japanese counterparts, Ely Ratner and Kazuo Masuda, respectively. According to Yonhap, the diplomats condemned North Korea's missile launches that undermine regional security and stability and agreed to look for additional opportunities for cooperation in response to Pyongyang's actions.