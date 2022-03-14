South Korea & US Officials Believe North Korea Could Test ICBM System This Week: Report

South Korea and the United States believe North Korea could test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as early as this week, Yonhap news agency reported citing sources. The officials of the two countries have detected signs that point out that Pyongyang could be preparing to launch another ICBM system. The development comes after the US accused North Korea of testing a new ICBM system on February 26 and March 4.

The North Korean authorities have insisted that the two launches were "reconnaissance satellite" development tests. According to South Korean and Washington officials, the North Korean authorities could involve the Hwasong-17 ICBM which was revealed by them during an armed forces parade in October 2020.

A government source on the condition of anonymity told the Yonhap news agency that they were not sure about the date on which the missile will be launched, however, they were following the possibility. As per the news report, weather conditions and other variables could impact the timing of launching the ICBM system by the North Korean side.

Meanwhile, an official at Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff insisted that he does not want to make a "prejudgement" about the possibility of another North Korean missile test. However, the official emphasized South Korea's "robust" posture of preparedness.

US claims North Korea launched tests of ICBM system

Earlier, the United States had stated that North Korea has launched two tests of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM) in recent weeks. The Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in a statement on March 10 said, "The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted two ballistic missile tests on February 26 and March 4, 2022, EST. Based on analysis of these launches, the United States Government has concluded that these launches involved a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system that the DPRK is developing."

John Kirby stressed that the tests did not show ICBM range and were aimed to review the new system before carrying out a test at full range in the future, which he added could be potentially a "space launch." In the statement, Kirby asserted that the United States strongly condemns these launches and called them "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

