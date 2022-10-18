South Korea And US Set To Hold Military Exercises As Tensions With North Korea Escalate

South Korea and the United States will be conducting joint military drills from October 31st to November 4th, according to a report from Sputnik news. This news comes at a time when there is fear in Seoul and Washington DC that North Korea might carry out a nuclear test in the time between China's Communist Party Congress and America's midterm elections. Deputy Minister of Defense of South Korea, Shin Beom-chul, mentioned last week that North Korea may conduct two or three consecutive nuclear tests as part of its tactical nuclear weapons program. "If the North attempts to test tactical nuclear weapons to be installed on the missiles it has recently developed, it will have to prepare itself at a certain technological level. Two or three consecutive tests could be carried out, and not just one," the deputy minister said, as per reports from Nova News.

North Korea has been conducting a number of missile tests, including one test where a missile flew over Japan, since US vice president Kamala Harris visited South Korea, as per reports from Politico. Pyongyang has conducted at least 8 missile launches since September 25th. According to the report from Nova News, South Korea will mobilise around 140 fighter planes, including F35s, KF-16s and F15s. The US will mobilise around 35 fighter aircrafts for this exercise, including the F-8B fighter-bombers which are stationed in Japan. The goal of the exercises is to enhance deterrence i.e. deter North Korea from conducting aggressive military actions.

History of the joint exercise

“The exercise, which has been conducted annually since 2015, aims to verify systems to conduct combined air operations of the South Korean and US air forces in wartime as well as improve combat readiness and capabilities,” South Korean airforce said, as per a report from the Korea Herald. From 2018, this joint exercise was scaled down, as a result of the US-North Korea summit, which was held on June of 2018. 2022 will mark the first instance when this exercise is being carried out with any attempt to downplay it. Back in May 21, when US President Joe Biden visited South Korea, he and new South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol agreed that "the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean Peninsula" needs to expand, reported Korea Herald.